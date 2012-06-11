Moscow's Technostyle picks Grass Valley for OBU

Technostyle Technologies, an OB and full-service production company based in Moscow, Russia, has added a large, high definition (HD), mobile truck to its fleet for major sports and entertainment events on behalf of key clients such as Channel One Russia.

With HD production taking off in the region, Technostyle had to meet not just current client needs, but prepare itself for the future of OB production in the region.

Technostyle selected Grass Valley for all the key technologies within the unit, including cameras and production switchers. The unit will carry 12 Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite HD cameras, fitted with the new Grass Valley 3G Transmission system to provide range from existing triax cables, as well as the ability to use fiber when necessary. The cameras feed a Grass Valley Karrera 2 M/E Video Production Center, which enables creative control.

Technostyle Technologies also maintains one of the largest post-production facilities in Russia.