Mosart Medialab to unveil Mosart Newscast Automation 3.0

At the 2011 NAB Show, Mosart Medialab will demonstrate Mosart Newscast Automation 3.0, featuring a redesigned graphical interface while maintaining the newscast overview Mosart is known to provide directors.

Other enhancements include the ability to execute commands quickly via a touch-screen monitor and updated implementation of Active-X for the newsroom system.

Version 3.0 includes a range of new features and functions, including a completely redesigned GUI with full user-configurability and the capability to store settings. Story elements, such as cameras, clips and graphics, can easily be assigned to buttons for easy and quick access. A range of interface overviews also can be assigned to buttons, making the GUI a shot box for touch screens that’s adaptable for any TV production.

See Mosart Medialab at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N1820.