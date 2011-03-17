Mosart Medialab to unveil Mosart Newscast Automation 3.0
At the 2011 NAB Show, Mosart Medialab will demonstrate Mosart Newscast Automation 3.0, featuring a redesigned graphical interface while maintaining the newscast overview Mosart is known to provide directors.
Other enhancements include the ability to execute commands quickly via a touch-screen monitor and updated implementation of Active-X for the newsroom system.
Version 3.0 includes a range of new features and functions, including a completely redesigned GUI with full user-configurability and the capability to store settings. Story elements, such as cameras, clips and graphics, can easily be assigned to buttons for easy and quick access. A range of interface overviews also can be assigned to buttons, making the GUI a shot box for touch screens that’s adaptable for any TV production.
See Mosart Medialab at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N1820.
