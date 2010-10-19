Montclair Completes HD Studio with SSL

Jeff Friedman with the C10 console

The Dumont Television Center, part of Montclair State University’s College of the Arts, recently upgraded their Studio A facility to a completely digital, HD workflow thanks in part to Solid State Logic.



The audio console manufacturer’s C10 Digital Broadcast Console was chosen for its high-end professional capabilities and reputed use in the field. Montclair’s director of the Dumont Television Center, Jeff Friedman, stocked Studio A with equipment he felt students would encounter as interns in various production locations.



Montclair facilities are rented out to professional content creators, giving the students numerous professional work opportunities and the chance to establish industry contacts early on.



Montclair’s Department of Broadcasting produces a weekly, half-hour magazine show titled Carpe Diem. It is broadcast on local cable networks in northern New Jersey as well as Comcast and Cablevision. According to Jeff Friedman, “With the C10 HD in place, I do not have to worry about audio quality. Having an SSL console for our students is fabulous. The C10 HD is the right console at the right time at the right place.”



