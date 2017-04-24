Montana TV Network Gets Connected With Ross’s Horizon

OTTAWA—The Montana Television Network has caught the Horizon connector from Ross Video to enable a connected newsroom workflow for its five newsrooms. The Horizon system connects each station through Ross’ Inception News newsroom computer system.





KTVH in Helena, Mont., launched its Inception News platform in 2016; Montana Television Network recently installed Inception in its four remaining studios – KPAX, KRTV, KBZK, KTVQ. Now with the Horizon system as a connector between the Inception systems, users can access information from any of the other stations’ Inception systems through drag-and-drop workflows.

The Montana Television Network is operated by Cordillera Communications and its five stations are located across the state to serve Montana and parts of Wyoming.

Ross Video is showcasing the Horizon connector at the 2017 NAB Show.