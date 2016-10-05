Monroe Electronics Plans EAS Demo During IPAWS Webinar

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—Monroe Electronics and its Digital Alert Systems subsidiary will take part in the Thursday, Oct. 6, webinar from IPAWS. Monroe will participate as an IPAWS Alert Origination Service Provider and will offer a live technology demonstration of its DASEOC integrated CAP/EAS origination platform.

Following FEMA’s updates on the IPAWS-OPEN authentication platform, Monroe will offer its demonstration that has been adopted by a reported nine state emergency management agencies, as well as counties across the U.S. The demo will showcase the latest features of the DASEOC alert origination platform, specifically its interoperability with FEMA’s IPAWS. These features include providing a single interface for broadcast EAS and mobile phone alerts to Wireless Emergency Alerts; multilingual alert origination; monitor incoming CAP alerts locally, regionally or nationally; email notifications of alerts.

The IPAWS webinar is scheduled to take place at noon on Oct. 6 and does not require prior registration. To launch the webinar, attendees can go through the Webex interface, or dial into 1-650-479-3207 and enter access code 665100168.