MobiTV now deploys to all major U.S. carriers

MobiTV's Accelerated Media Platform (AMP) powers the experiences of on-demand, satellite, live television, premium and primetime programming, radio and digital music services to a wide range of mobile handsets and supports client applications that include iPhone, WebOS, WinMo, Palm, RIM, BREW, Java, Android and many others. With the recent inclusion of Sprint TV on new and upcoming devices, the MobiTV platform is now available on all four major U.S. carriers and all major mobile operating systems.

Featuring new and enhanced navigation elements as well as an improved UI, the service now allows consumers to customize their experience by setting up custom watch lists as well as a favorite channels section. The goal with these new features is to allow a user to rapidly find and share content. This can now include live TV, video on demand as well as saving content for later for offline viewing. The advantage is intended to keep viewers engaged longer and offer more choices, so customers can fully take advantage of mobile TV for more hours per month, creating a highly customizable and personal experience. MobiTV's new updated platform includes the latest phones such as Verizon's HTC Thunderbolt; Sprint's Kyocera Echo and HTC Arrive; AT&T's Motorola Atrix and HTC Inspire; and T-Mobile's LG-GX2 and Samsung Galaxy S 4G, as well as tablets such as the LG G-Slate and Dell Streak 7 tablets from T-Mobile.

With options such as AT&T U-Verse Live TV, T-Mobile TV, Sprint TV and others, MobiTV (www.mobitv.com) now offers a wider range to all the major carriers while continuing to allow the user experience to be highly customizable and adaptable.