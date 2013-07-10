Mobile TV, video revenues to approach $10 billion by 2017, says Juniper

Revenues from people streaming and downloading movies on their media tablets and other mobile devices will more than double between now and 2017, reaching $9.5 billion, according to a new report from Juniper.

The study, “Mobile/Tablet TV & Video: Content, Broadcast & OTT Strategies 2013-2017,” finds that the forecast growth does not come without challenges. Chief among them will be pressure on network capacity with stretch mobile service operators eager to cash in on video and TV usage of mobile customers.

Some mobile operators will address the strain by leveraging Wi-Fi to offload traffic and relying on their triple-play bundles to offer consumers services. However, other will not have this luxury and will be required to adjust their business models as well as innovate to address the need for greater network capacity, Juniper said.

The report’s author said success is also tied to better meeting customer needs and leveraging the cloud to do so. “In order to be truly successful in the future, I think we will see players emerge who are prioritizing their customers’ preferences,” said Sian Rowlands. “They will do this by utilizing cloud technology, allowing consumers to resume playback on different devices, and enabling offline viewing.”

The report also found that: