Mobile TV Group Updates Truck with Chyron



Digital and broadcast graphics solutions provider Chyron has supplied Mobile TV Group with a HyperX3 on-air graphics system, the company announced in a press release.



The hardware was installed in Mobile TV Group’s newest mobile production truck, 28HDX. This purchase marks the 38th platform supplied by Chyron, the two companies have had a working relationship since 1994.



"Our customers ask for Chyron systems by name, and operators across the country are familiar with Chyron products,” said Phil Garvin, general manager of Mobile TV Group. “This makes our continued investment in Chyron HyperX systems a natural decision. What's more, the systems have performed well for us, and we enjoy a very good relationship with Chyron engineers, who help us make the most of our on-air graphics systems."



The HyperX3 is a turnkey system, scalable to two independent channels, and able to incorporate optional DVEs, clips and the company’s Lyric PRO 8 creation and playout package, complete with motion graphics and a 3D text rendering engine.



28HDX is a 53-foot-long broadcast truck located in Dallas, Tex., used for coverage of professional sports teams including the Texas Rangers, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team and Dallas Stars hockey team.



