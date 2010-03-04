Mobile DTV Plans for NAB Show



The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), and the Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) will all be displaying the latest consumer devices for Mobile DTV in the Mobile DTV Marketplace at the 2010 NAB Show, April 10-15. The marketplace will be located in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center.



"As with the DTV transition, we have proven that when these organizations come together the consumer wins. CEA and its member companies are leading the way in providing consumers new and exciting products to enjoy mobile DTV," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CEA. "This marketplace will truly showcase the mobile future of broadcast television."



Shapiro's thoughts were echoed by Brandon Burgess, OMVC president and ION Media Networks chairman and CEO.



"We're very encouraged by the number of companies that are bringing to market new consumer devices optimized for reception of wireless mobile video," Burgess said. "The Mobile DTV Marketplace will be 'front and center' at the upcoming NAB show, and we expect many broadcasters to get their first hands-on experience with the very mobile video devices their viewers will be using to watch favorite programs when away from home."



ATSC President Mark Richer, who will be receiving an NAB Engineering Achievement Award at the convention, added, "The Mobile DTV Marketplace will highlight the broad support for the ATSC Mobile DTV Standard. The wide array of products from many manufacturers in the Marketplace is further evidence that the ATSC Standard will be the basis for a ubiquitous mobile television platform."



