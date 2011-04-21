Mobile DTV Forum advances agenda at 2011 NAB Show

The Mobile DTV Forum, a newly established membership category of the Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC), has set an aggressive agenda, created working groups on key Mobile DTV issues and selected members of its steering committee, the Forum said April 11 at the 2011 NAB Show.

The Mobile DTV Forum expands the OMVC’s membership base beyond TV broadcasters. It was created earlier this year to capitalize on the expertise of companies working on Mobile DTV issues.

Among the first initiatives of the Mobile DTV Forum is a new radio-frequency (RF) signal capture project that is designed to enhance reception. This project collects and records relevant signals for manufacturers to use when designing new reception devices.

Forum members are engaged with broadcasters to understand all aspects of testing and future development for Mobile Digital TV, and Forum members will have access to data from OMVC’s new RF Capture Program, said Vincent Sadusky, CEO of LIN Media and president of the OMVC.

Under the leadership of Jay Adrick, Vice President of Broadcast Technology for Harris, who was elected chairman of the Mobile DTV Forum steering committee, the group works closely with the OMVC’s Technology Advisory Group and reports to the OMVC board of directors.