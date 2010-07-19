MLB All-Star Coverage Goes 3D With Sony Cameras



Sony Electronics has announced that its high-definition cameras were used to televise 3D coverage of the recent MLB All-Star game and Home-Run Derby event.



NEP Productions used three pair of Sony HDC-1500Rs and six pair of HDC-P1 cameras for the broadcasts. The cameras were installed in Pace/Fusion 3D camera rigs and used in conjunction with a Sony MVS-8000X 3 Gbps production switcher installed in NEP’s new SS32 3D mobile production vehicle.



“We’re continually applying the lessons we’ve learned to each new 3D event we’re involved with,” said Rob Willox, director of 3D Business Development at Sony Electronics. “Baseball is one of the sports that will be a unique proving ground for 3D technology, as it provides the opportunity to give the viewers at home very different perspective on the game, from behind the plate or from centerfield looking in to the action.”



