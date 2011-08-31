Miss Universe Organization captures winners’ travels with JVC ProHD camcorders

Miss Universe travels an estimated 250,000mi each year visiting dozens of countries, and most appearances over the past three years have been documented with JVC GY-HM100U ProHD handheld camcorders.

“The GY-HM100U provides a balance of image quality, portability, durability, and ease of use, along with the advantages of a file-based workflow,” said Colin Hornett, director of Digital Multimedia at the Miss Universe Organization.

Hornett leads a small team that oversees the organization’s online interactive productions. The team is responsible for maintaining the Web site, building video packages for the online video player, live webcasts, and documenting the lives and activities of Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA. The Miss Universe Organization, a joint venture of Donald J. Trump and NBCUniversal, is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2011, and will broadcast the Miss Universe pageant on Sept. 12, live on NBC from Sao Paulo, Brazil, to an estimated worldwide audience of about 1 billion viewers.

The production team has been using three GY-HM100Us to produce video blogs, travel films and other promotional packages that are posted on YouTube and www.missuniverse.com.

The lightweight, handheld form factor has been convenient on location for interns who often have to operate a still camera in one hand while shooting video with the HD camcorder in the other. In the field, footage is recorded to non-proprietary SDHC cards, and then transferred to a laptop and separate hard drive until it can be stored on servers at the organization’s New York-based facility.

