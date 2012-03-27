Miranda Launches New Channel For STN in Three Days

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA: Miranda Technologies said successfully added a new channel to a “leading broadcaster’s service” three days after the station placed an order.



Satellite Telecommunications Network, a satellite service in Slovenia, already had nine channels on air using the Miranda iTX automated playout platform and saw an opportunity in the market to extend its offering. On Feb. 20, STN placed an order for another channel from Miranda. It was up and running on Feb. 23, Miranda said.



At its playout facility in Dob pri Domzalah in Slovenia, STN uses a compact iTX installation for its originated channels. The playout engines are linked to Miranda Vertigo XG graphics processors for automated, multi-level graphics, driven not only from internal metadata but from interactive external feeds including RSS and SMS. The installation also allows for simultaneous playout and recording of channels for time-shifted transmissions.

