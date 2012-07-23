Miranda Brings Solutions for Loudness, Routing to IBC

AMSTERDAM--Miranda Technologies will have several European debuts at IBC2012. Key advancements include Intelligent Audio Loudness Correction (ALC) end-to-end loudness monitoring, logging and correction; the new NVISION 8140 compact, enterprise-class router; Kaleido IP X100 IP multiviewer; and LUMO, Miranda’s new high-density fibre converter series.



Miranda’s end-to-end loudness solution includes monitoring, logging and correction using real-time processing during the playout workflow. Intelligent ALC uses information fed from a broadcaster’s traffic system to identify whether content has been corrected already—and dynamically avoids the unnecessary processing of content that has already been through loudness correction.

Miranda NVISION 8140

The NVISION 8140 enterprise-class router provides all of the advanced features of an enterprise class router in a 144 x 288 matrix in just 8RU, making it ideal for mobile production suites and smaller studios. The NV8140 includes many features typically found in larger routers, such as redundant power supplies, control cards and crosspoints.

Miranda’s LUMO, a high-density, electrical-to-optical and optical-to-electrical converter that packs 36 IOs into a 1RU frame. Its modular design enables each converter to be serviced while the unit remains in operation. The unit also includes dual redundant power supplies and frame controller with dual redundant IP-connections for comprehensive system monitoring and frame health alarming. LUMO uses the same SMPTE-compliant fibre SFP modules that are found on all 3Gbps products in Miranda’s portfolio.

A new extension of Miranda’s Kaleido-IP advanced IP-based multiviewer platform, Kaleido-IP X100 is specifically engineered as a cost-effective solution for smaller applications. Housed in a 1RU chassis, this multiviewer can handle monitoring of up to 24 SD or 8 HD video programs. For subscriber delivery applications, Kaleido-IP, when combined with Miranda’s iControl Headend monitoring solution, provides remote signal visualization and probing capabilities that reduce mean time to repair.

Stand: 8.D41