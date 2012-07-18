Mira Mobile Converts M6 Growing demand for mid-sized

PORTLAND, ORE.: West Coast-based Mira Mobile Television announced that it has started converting one of its two remaining standard-definition trucks to high definition.



Mira Mobile’s M6 is currently undergoing an extensive conversion and re-outfitting. Mira undertook this project in order to meet the growing need by its clients for a technically sophisticated, powerful mid-sized HD truck. Gerling & Associates has been commissioned to completely update the interior of M6. In order to create an environment that MIRA’s clients have come expect, G&A will be implementing an extensive list of improvements to both the interior and exterior of M6. New consoles will also be added throughout to give M6 the same ergonomics and look as Mira’s other HD mobile units.



The technical conversion to full HD begins once M6 returns to Mira’s Portland, Ore., shop. Mira’s engineering team will outfit M6HD with a new HD infrastructure including six Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite triax/fiber HD cameras and a full complement of Fujinon lenses. New multiviewer LCD monitor walls will be installed in both the Production and Media areas. The EVS configuration will be one six-channel LSM playlist editor, two RO’s, a Spot Box, and X-File. A Grass Valley Kalypso switcher and Chyron HyperX3 will round out the key production tools on-board.



M6HD will be the second addition to MIRA’s HD fleet in 2012 bringing the total number of HD trucks to eight. M6HD will be on the road by Nov. 1, 2012.



