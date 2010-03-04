Military Orders Harris Shortwave Tactical Radio Systems
The U.S. military recognizes the value of shortwave radio, as shown by a recent U.S. Marine Corps System Command order for $78 million of Falcon II AN/VRC-104 high frequency tactical radio systems for use in Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicles (M-ATVs).
"Harris continues to provide the most reliable and secure beyond line-of-sight radio technology to this critically important program," said Steve Marschilok, president of DOD business at Harris RF Communications. "Our radios deliver life-saving communication capabilities in the most dangerous of missions for all types of MRAP vehicles."
The AN/VRC-104 is a vehicular transceiver/amplifier that includes the AN/FRC-150(C), a Type-1 high-frequency manpack radio. The Harris Falcon II radios [PDF] are software-defined tactical radio systems supporting the U.S. military's Joint Tactical Radio System requirements. The system is capable of data rates up to 9.6 kbps.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox