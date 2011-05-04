Middle East broadcasters adopt Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach Systems has been contracted to expand its Neptune system at Dubai Media, the national broadcaster of the Emirate of Dubai. The contract, which represents the second phase of the Pebble Beach Systems installation at the site, brings a total of seven channels under Neptune control.

The system comprises ingest, content management and playout and includes interfaces to HarmonicOmneon video servers, Front Porch Digital’s DIVA, Vizrt graphics and Harris Broadcast Master traffic system.

Pebble Beach was commissioned for Neptune automation at the Al Jazeera Children's Channel (JCC) headquarters in Doha, Qatar. The Neptune system at JCC is configured to control four channels and features a number of functions, including complex automatic workflows with ingest, playout, archiving and browse functionality. The system incorporates transcoding and encoding technology from IPV. Neptune has two-way integration with the BTS traffic system. As well as receiving ingest jobs and metadata from the traffic system, Neptune continually monitors the system status and automatically updates the traffic system in real time.