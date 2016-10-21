Middle Atlantic’s Essex QAR Rack Design Earns Patent

FAIRFIELD, N.J.—The Essex QAR series rack from Middle Atlantic is the latest patent recipient from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, specifically for its design that is meant to speed up integration and assembly.

The patent specifically refers to the Essex’s snap-together design, which allows it to be integration-ready in five minutes, according to Middle Atlantic. The rack serves as a foundation for residential AV systems and can be used as a skeleton rack or configured with sides, doors and a series of Essex power and accessory options.

Middle Atlantic is offering the Essex in 12 possible sizes, but all versions feature lockable casters, optional leveling feet for fixed installation, and a mounting bracket for vertical power distribution.