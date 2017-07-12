Microsoft Claims Rural White Spaces Plan Could Cost Less Than $12B
WASHINGTON—Microsoft President Brad Smith revealed the company’s “Rural Airband Initiative” that would use TV white space spectrum at a Media Institute luncheon on July 11. The goal of the plan, according to Smith, is to “close the rural broadband gap.” Already the plan has drawn criticism from the NAB.
To find out more, read Gary Arlen’s full write-up on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
