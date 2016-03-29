Microsoft Builds a Holodeck

MULTIPLE CITIES—A team of Microsoft researchers are well on their way to creating a holodeck. The scientists have achieved what they're calling "holoportation," a kind of Skype call that places people in remote locations in the same room using 3D modeling and virtual-reality technology.



“‘Holoportation’ is a new type of 3D capture technology that allows high quality 3D models of people to be reconstructed, compressed, and transmitted anywhere in the world in real-time. When combined with mixed reality displays such as HoloLens, this technology allows users to see and interact with remote participants in 3D as if they are actually present in their physical space. Communicating and interacting with remote users becomes as natural as face-to-face communication,” the team’s Website.



Check it out.

