Michigan to Launch Statewide Learning Channel on Public TV

Christina Gillette Randle, a first-grade teacher from Colorado, presents a reading lesson in one of the instructional programs airing on the Michigan Learning Channel.

Michigan is planning to boost access to education content through public television with the rollout of a statewide channel providing K-12 instruction. Current has reported that the Michigan Learning Channel is expected to be available from all six of the state’s public broadcasters by early 2021.

Detroit Public Television provided a preview of the channel on Nov. 2. The channel will start by delivering lessons for pre-K through third-grade students in half-hour and hour-long blocks over a multicast channel; upper grade content is expected to rollout quickly. The 24/7 programming will also be available as a digital livestream and on-demand at MichiganLearning.org.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students have been forced to partake in school from home, with many schools relying on broadband and laptops to provide lessons, which can be a disadvantage for some students based on the area they live in or their economic status. Many states have been using public television in some capacity to provide educational resources.

“We reach every, virtually, every person in state [sic] of Michigan,” Rich Homberg, president of DPTV, told Current. “We can light up these devices called televisions that are in every home. An $8 antenna and a television and a broadcast signal—it’s a great place to start.”