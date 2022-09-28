EPIX to Relaunch as MGM+ in Jan. 2023

LOS ANGELES—MGM’s premium EPIX service has announced that it will be relaunching and rebranding as MGM+ in January 2023.

EPIX is available as a premium channel via pay TV services as well as an ad-free streaming service.

“MGM is one of the most iconic and beloved brands from the golden age of entertainment,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “This rebrand is a promise to existing and new viewers that MGM+ is the place to find television that reflects and celebrates the legacy of the iconic MGM brand – cinematic programming with sophisticated storytelling that entertains, delights, surprises, and transports. MGM is television for movie lovers.”

The new brand will debut on January 15, 2023, in conjunction with the Season Three premiere of the series “Godfather of Harlem”. The show’s second season was EPIX’s best performing season of all time, breaking records for single-title streams in a single day across EPIX’s digital channels, the company reported. The Season Two finale was EPIX’s best performing finale episode to date.

In conjunction with the rebrand, the service also announced that it had greenlit a number of new series, including crime thriller “Hotel Cocaine”, “Belgravia: The Next Chapter”, and “Untitled Amityville Murders Docuseries”.

The new brand logo will embody the rich legacy of MGM, while at the same time orienting the brand toward the future, the Amazon-owned studio said.

The design studio Imaginary Forces has been hired for the rebranding.