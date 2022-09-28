EPIX to Relaunch as MGM+ in Jan. 2023
Amazon’s MGM studio will relaunch EPIX with new branding and programming
LOS ANGELES—MGM’s premium EPIX service has announced that it will be relaunching and rebranding as MGM+ in January 2023.
EPIX is available as a premium channel via pay TV services as well as an ad-free streaming service.
“MGM is one of the most iconic and beloved brands from the golden age of entertainment,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “This rebrand is a promise to existing and new viewers that MGM+ is the place to find television that reflects and celebrates the legacy of the iconic MGM brand – cinematic programming with sophisticated storytelling that entertains, delights, surprises, and transports. MGM is television for movie lovers.”
The new brand will debut on January 15, 2023, in conjunction with the Season Three premiere of the series “Godfather of Harlem”. The show’s second season was EPIX’s best performing season of all time, breaking records for single-title streams in a single day across EPIX’s digital channels, the company reported. The Season Two finale was EPIX’s best performing finale episode to date.
In conjunction with the rebrand, the service also announced that it had greenlit a number of new series, including crime thriller “Hotel Cocaine”, “Belgravia: The Next Chapter”, and “Untitled Amityville Murders Docuseries”.
The new brand logo will embody the rich legacy of MGM, while at the same time orienting the brand toward the future, the Amazon-owned studio said.
The design studio Imaginary Forces has been hired for the rebranding.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.