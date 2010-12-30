MetroPCS deploys LTE in its 13 core markets

MetroPCS has now deployed LTE in its 13 core markets, most recently expanding its reach to Boston, New York City and Sacramento, CA. The company has stated that it will transition 80 percent of its coverage area to LTE by the end of Q1 2011.

Subscribers can avail themselves of the 4G service via the Samsung Craft LTE phone. The service is prepaid and includes voice, text and data. At a higher subscription rate, customers have access to MetroStudio, powered by RealNetworks, which offers music, ring tone and ring back tone download as well as video content from major broadcasters.

On the LTE front, Verizon Wireless has launched its new service in 38 markets (and 60 airports) but has yet to introduce its first LTE smart phone; the service is available via USB dongle.