Meredith Stations Access Facebook Live With Telestream Wirecast

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Des Moines, Iowa’s Meredith Corporation broadcast television group has joined Facebook—Facebook Live that is—with the help of the Wirecast Gear system from Telestream. Using the Wirecast technology, Meredith stations are now able to stream breaking news and news-related content directly to Facebook Live.

Recognizing the trend of people getting their news from social media more frequently, Meredith had all of its stations begin utilizing Facebook Live. To assist with this, Meredith brought in the Wirecast Gear streaming production system in all of their markets nationwide.

Wirecast Gear provides a user-friendly interface; image branding, graphics and keying for placement of logo bugs; multi-camera switching, audio mixing, roll-ins, green screen keying and other production tools; and connections to go live to social media sites. It features the Wirecast streaming software fully loaded and configured on a turnkey computer hardware. In addition, it can accept video feed from HD-SDI cameras, iOS and webcam devices, and remote video feed.

Users can select Facebook as the desired output destination from a dropdown menu, as well as the ability to select the precise destination page or site to stream to, chose a stream type or encode setting and save a recording of their live broadcast for future reuse or archive.

Meredith has deployed Wirecast Gear to all of its 15 DTV station across the U.S.