Meredith Standardizing Workflow on Avid MediaCentral Platform

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid’s MediaCentral Platform will become the standard workflow across the entire Meredith Corporation thanks to a new deal between the two companies. The six-year pact will include Avid upgrading 10 Meredith stations and installing the new Avid workflow into an additional two, allowing Meredith to migrate to a virtualized environment that provides a common platform for the entire enterprise.

The new workflow will be comprised of Avid tools that include the Avid Nexis software-defined storage platform; the cloud-based MediaCentral | UX; Avid Interplay | Production for asset management; Avid iNEWS and iNEWS | Command for newsroom management; Media | Distribute; Media Composer | Cloud Remote; Media Composer |NewsCutter Option; and Avid AirSpeed video servers. Avid Professional Services will handle the installation and support of the equipment. In addition, the agreement includes planned upgrades every two years.

“By standardizing on Avid’s platform, we have a one-stop shop for all our technology, support and training needs across our newsrooms, which will enable us to reduce costs, save a great deal of time and effort, and give us the tools we need to succeed in today’s digital environment,” said Larry Oaks, VP of technology at Meredith.

Meredith’s Local Media Group includes 17 owned or operated television stations that reach 11 percent of U.S. households. The stations produce 700 hours of local news and entertainment each week, delivering news coverage on digital, mobile and broadcast platforms.