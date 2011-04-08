Mega Channel adds subtitles

Mega Channel has become one of the first private channels in Greece to provide subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing with the ProSTAR system from SysMedia. Installed by teletext specialist Mediatext, this automatically replays subtitles to the existing SysMedia teletext inserters.

Mega Channel was the first private TV channel to be launched in Greece and has gained recent notoriety in the country with its series “The Island,” based on the Victoria Hislop novel. In fact, Mega Channel first decided to provide subtitles specifically for that series in the belief it would be very successful; more than 50 percent of the Greek population has tuned into the show.

The Hellenic Federation of the Deaf, in a letter to Mega Channel, expressed its gratitude for the move, which it said met its requests for equal access to TV programming.