Mediatec orders 22 additional Grass Valley LDK 8000 HD cameras

Mediatec, a Scandinavian OB company, has ordered an additional 22 LDK 8000 Elite HD cameras from Grass Valley. This latest order brings the total for Mediatec’s LDK 8000 camera fleet to almost 100 and follows a previous order for eight LDK 8000 Elite cameras and two Kayak production switchers for two new OB trucks in September 2010.

Mediatec and Grass Valley have maintained a strong relationship since 2007 when Grass Valley supplied two large HD OB trucks that were first used at the Beijing Olympic Games. Mediatec now operates 30 trucks located throughout Scandinavia. In 2010, the company provided host broadcast services for the royal wedding in Stockholm.