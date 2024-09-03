MediaKind to Unveil AI-Assisted Solution for Live, On-Demand Streaming at IBC 2024
The company will demonstrate how AI is automating routine tasks for live events at the show
FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind will introduce a new AI-assisted approach to live events that enhances operational efficiency and scalability by automating routine tasks at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.
MediaKind’s product portfolio empowers international sports leagues, broadcasters, content owners and smaller enterprises to deliver business-critical video services with the same quality and reliability that powers the world’s most-watched live events.
At IBC 2024, the company will show:
- MK.IO: MediaKind's SaaS platform designed to manage the complexities of live and on-demand streaming at any scale.
- MK.IO Beam: An edge processing solution for live video contribution, production and distribution, MK.IO Beam enables operators to deliver pristine live video while optimizing production and delivery costs.
- MK.IO Platform: A comprehensive OTT streaming platform that enhances fan experiences through exceptional video quality and interactivity, while supporting a wide range of monetization strategies.
- MediaFirst: MediaKind's pay TV platform offering live, VOD and cloud DVR services with advanced analytics and monetization options and delivering personalized viewing experiences across all devices.
“Our recent achievements have positioned MediaKind as a leader in delivering broadcast-quality video experiences,” said Allen Broome, CEO of MediaKind. “At IBC 2024, we’re excited to showcase how our solutions benefit from the latest AI innovations and discuss how we can help our customers captivate their audiences, enhance content value, and simplify their operations.”
The company also will participate in speaking opportunities and panel sessions at IBC 2024, including:
Innovation through Strategic Partnerships in the PayTV domain
Location: Showcase Theatre, Friday, Sept.13, at 2:45 p.m.
Speakers: Ashish Patel, president, Operator Platforms, MediaKind; Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO, Evergent Technologies; Igor Oreper, chief strategy officer, Bitmovin; Peter Docherty, founder and CTO, ThinkAnalytics.
Advances in Video Encoding—encoder optimizations and film grain
Location: IBC Conference, Conference Room 2, Sunday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Speakers: Julien Le Tanou, video research manager, MediaKind; Abdul Rehman, chief product officer, IMAX; Vignesh V Menon, postdoctoral researcher, Fraunhofer HHI.
Harnessing AI in live video applications
Location: Innovation Theatre, Sunday Sept. 15, 2:45 p.m.
Speakers: Amit Tank, head of solution architecture, MediaKind.
See MediaKind at IBC 2024 Stand 1.D71.
More Information is available on the company's website.
