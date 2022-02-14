Mediacom, Tegna End Retrans Dispute After Year-long Blackout
By Tom Butts published
Both sides reach agreement just prior to Super Bowl LVI
TYSONS, Va. & MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.—Tegna and Mediacom Communications reached a new retransmission agreement that returned Tegna stations in 12 markets to Mediacom's cable lineup, allowing Mediacom viewers in three of the affected markets to watch Super Bowl LVI Sunday night.
The agreement ends a year-plus long standoff between the two companies that began in January 2021.
“We are pleased to announce that we have reached a new agreement,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO, media operations, Tegna, and Italia Commisso-Weinand, EVP of programming and human resources for Mediacom. “This new agreement provides subscribers with access to valuable and important live local news, live local and national sports and popular network content. We appreciate the patience of our viewers while we worked to reach an agreement.”
Mediacom Communications Corporation is the nation's fifth largest cable operator, serving 1.5 million customers in 22 states, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast.
The agreement includes retransmission consent for 12 Tegna-owned stations in Mediacom markets including:
- WQAD (ABC) Davenport, Iowa; Rock Island and Moline, Illinois
- WOI, KCWI, WOID4 (ABC, The CW, COZI TV) Des Moines and Ames, Iowa
- WZDX (Fox) Huntsville and Decatur, Alabama
- WHAS (ABC) Louisville, Kentucky
- WMAZ, WMAZ2 (CBS, The CW) Macon, Georgia
- KARE (NBC) Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota
- WWL (CBS) New Orleans
- WVEC (ABC) Norfolk, Portsmouth and Newport News, Virginia
- KPNX (NBC) Prescott, Arizona
- KFMB, KFMBDT2 (CBS, The CW) San Diego, California
- KSDK (NBC) St. Louis
- KMSB (Fox) Tucson, Arizona
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
