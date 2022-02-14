Mediacom, Tegna End Retrans Dispute After Year-long Blackout

TYSONS, Va. & MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.—Tegna and Mediacom Communications reached a new retransmission agreement that returned Tegna stations in 12 markets to Mediacom's cable lineup, allowing Mediacom viewers in three of the affected markets to watch Super Bowl LVI Sunday night.

The agreement ends a year-plus long standoff between the two companies that began in January 2021.

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached a new agreement,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO, media operations, Tegna, and Italia Commisso-Weinand, EVP of programming and human resources for Mediacom. “This new agreement provides subscribers with access to valuable and important live local news, live local and national sports and popular network content. We appreciate the patience of our viewers while we worked to reach an agreement.”

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the nation's fifth largest cable operator, serving 1.5 million customers in 22 states, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast.

The agreement includes retransmission consent for 12 Tegna-owned stations in Mediacom markets including: