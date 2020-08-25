Media Institute Establishes Digital Media Center

ARLINGTON, Va.—The Media Institute has announced the creation of a new program that will focus on the key issues of today’s digital revolution, the Digital Media Center.

The goal of the Digital Media Center, per The Media Institute, is to examine issues in the digital realm to illuminate a path forward for innovators and policymakers, offering a post-pandemic perspective on key digital issues. Among the core issues expected to be focused on are privacy, cybersecurity, online advertising, content moderation and digital trust.

The Digital Media Center will officially launch on Aug. 27, coinciding with the Communications Forum virtual luncheon featuring TMI Distinguished Fellow Stuart N. Brotman, who will coordinate the program activities of the Digital Media Center.

The Media Institute has laid out three primary goals for Digital Media Center activities: to serve as a forum for bringing professionals together to exchange ideas; define issue parameters; and approach issue resolution with a presumption in favor of American democratic values.

“With the benefit of Stuart Brotman’s expertise and innovative approach, the Digital Media Center will allow The Media Institute to bring its unique perspective to the digital world while continuing to address issues affecting all media and telecom companies,” said Richard Kaplar, Institute president.

The Media Institute plans to seek financial support for the Digital Media Center from companies and organizations that have an interest in digital issues.