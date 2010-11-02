Media General rolls out mobile DTV service at second station

WFLA-TV, the Media General-owned NBC affiliate in Tampa, FL, launched mobile DTV service in mid-October, becoming the broadcast group's second station to offer the new digital broadcast service. WCMH-TV, the group's Columbus, OH, NBC affiliate, launched mobile DTV on Sept. 23.

According to Media General president and CEO Marshall Morton, the broadcast group has plans to extend its mobile DTV service to between four and six other markets over the next few months.

"Mobile DTV from WFLA-TV is an exciting opportunity that will allow viewers to access our newscasts wherever they are," said John Schueler, president of the Florida Communications Group, in a press release announcing the launch of mobile DTV from the station.

In the ongoing Mobile DTV Showcase in Washington, D.C, which aims to learn about viewer mobile DTV preferences from hundreds of consumers participating in a trial of the service, the local news has proven to be the most popular genre of programming.

Data compiled by Rentrak's Mobile Essentials system reveals that as of mid-September, Samsung Moment viewers had tuned into 2600 different TV programs, and local news leads in both number of episodes viewed and total unique viewers.