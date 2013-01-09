Media General Adopts Worldnow CMS

RICHMOND, VA. -- Media General announced its adoption of the Worldnow content management system.



Worldnow’s CMS is designed specifically for broadcasters and provides a single workflow between newsrooms, websites and mobile devices. The new system will enable Media General’s newsrooms to provide richer content more efficiently and with greater immediacy for their audiences. As part of the partnership, Worldnow will provide national advertising sales support and a select set of local advertising training and programs. Television stations also will have access to Worldnow’s national and niche digital content.



On Wednesday, Jan. 9, Media General’s station in Tampa, Fla., launched a new website, wfla.com, which is also the company’s first broadcast website to use the Worldnow system. Media General’s 17 other television station websites will convert to the Worldnow content management system in the first quarter of 2013.





