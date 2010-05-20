Media Bureau grants Lieberman Television waiver request

The FCC Media Bureau May 6 granted Lieberman Television a permanent waiver of commission rules prohibiting broadcast stations from being represented by their networks in the spot TV advertising market.

In seeking the waiver, Lieberman Television, operator of Estrella TV, a new Spanish-language national network, said granting the request would be in the public interest because doing so would encourage growth of the network, thus enhancing diversity and competition. The waiver would also allow the new network to compete on a level playing field with other U.S. Spanish-language broadcast networks, which previously were granted similar waivers, Lieberman Television said.

In granting the waiver, the bureau based its reasoning on the same rationale used for granting Univision, Telemundo and Azteca America a similar rule waiver, as well as desire to level the competitive playing field.