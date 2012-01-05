Media Bureau extends reply comment deadline in TV public file proceeding

The Media Bureau announced last week that it was extending the deadline for reply comments in Television Public File Availability Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking proceeding until Jan. 17.

The bureau extended the deadline following a request from the NAB to extend the deadline by 21 days till Jan. 27. The NAB requested the deadline extension because of the difficulty in preparing reply comments due to having two federal holidays fall between the comments’ and initial reply comments’ due dates.

In extending the deadline, the bureau said the NAB request for an extension of 21 days was too long.