Media Bureau announces inflation adjustment for cable TV operators

The FCC Media Bureau said July 2 that cable TV operators may adjust their rates for inflation by 2.03 percent.



The increase applies to the non-external cost portion of cable operators’ rates and is applicable to operators who use FCC Form 1240.

The adjustment factor is a measure of the annualized change in prices occurring over the period from Jan. 1, 2012 to March 31, 2012. All adjustments are based on changes in the Gross National Product Price Index (GNP-PI) published by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

The inflation adjustment factor is calculated by dividing the GNP-PI for the first quarter of 2012 (114.626) by the GNP-PI for the fourth quarter of 2011 (114.051). The result of this calculation is converted from a quarterly change measurement factor to an annual change measurement.