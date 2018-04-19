May Event Revs Up For ‘Road To ATSC 3.0’

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Mark your calendar broadcasters, if your future involves Next-Gen TV. The Advanced Television Committee will hold “The Road to ATSC 3.0” event, May 23-24 in Washington, D.C., as part of its 2018 ATSC Broadcast Television Conference.

Speakers include Dr. Jeffrey Cole of the USC Annenberg School for Communications and Journalism and Director of the Center for the Digital Future; Pat Butler, president and CEO of America’s Public Television Stations (APTS); and Sam Matheny, NAB CTO, who will present the opening keynote.

The event, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., will open May 23 with a lunch, followed by reports on early ATSC 3.0 deployments in the United States. The conference will include a special report on the launch of ATSC 3.0 broadcasting in South Korea and updates on advanced emergency alerting, personalization, interactivity and conformance.

On May 24, the focus shifts to the future of TV and the business implications of ATSC 3.0. Sessions will cover the role of the Next-Gen TV standard in future advertising and audience measurement, where MVPDs fit in, augmented and virtual reality and AI.

The conference also will commemorate the 25 anniversary of the formation of the Digital HDTV Grand Alliance that brought together competitors to create the world’s first digital television standard and launch HDTV.

Visit the ATSC website to register.

