MaxLinear Tuners Used in OMVC Showcase Units



MaxLinear tuners are in the Hauppauge tuner boards installed in the 200 Dell Inspirion Mini 10 netbooks being used in the Open Mobile Video Coalition's Mobile DTV Consumer Showcase in Washington DC.



The MaxLinear MxL111SF is a single chip-digital terrestrial receiver that includes an ATSC-M/M-compliant silicon tuner and a USB interface. The tuner is used in a number of products, including "USB stick" DTV receiver from Hauppauge.



MaxLinear's press release includes a comment from Jim Clardy, mobile TV technology strategist at Dell.



"Consumers are expected to rapidly adjust to being able to view digital broadcast TV anywhere, any time on just about any device, an activity made possible by ATSC-M/H technology," Clardy said. "Dell has been an ardent supporter of ATSC-M/H technology and considers it a key element of the Dell product strategy to merge personal technology with digital TV entertainment."



Hauppauge Digital VP of Technology John Casey also commented.



"Hauppauge is pleased to collaborate with MaxLinear and Dell to develop new, innovative mobile TV products based on the ATSC-M/H standard," Casey said. "The widespread availability of high-quality free-to-air DTV programming combined with new mobile consumer devices based on the ATSC-M/H standard will give consumers the freedom to watch and record their favorite TV shows and news channels whether they're on the road or on the go."



