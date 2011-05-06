Matrox adapters compatible with Thunderbolt-enabled Macbooks

Matrox said that its DualHead2Go DP Edition and TripleHead2Go DP Edition are now compatible with the latest Apple Macbook Pro computers featuring the new Thunderbolt data transfer port.

Developed by Intel and brought to market with technical collaboration from Apple, the high-speed I/O port sets a new standard for high-performance peripherals. With a Matrox firmware update, these solutions can also be used to achieve dual- and triple-monitor performance including OpenGL support on the new Thunderbolt-enabled MacBook Pro.

The new software release will also add 2X 1400 x 1050 multiprojector resolution to the list of capabilities. DualHead2Go DP and TripleHead2Go DP are ideal for content creators and CAD designers. They work in conjunction with the system’s existing GPU to provide uncompressed graphics and video across maximum resolutions of dual 1920 x 1200 and triple 1360 x 768 under the Mac.

With the additional desktop display area, MacBook Pro users can run different applications on each monitor or view one application across multiple displays — eliminating the tasks of resizing, rearranging and reorganizing multiple windows. Notebook users can further enhance their workflow by using their laptop’s LCD as a third — or fourth — monitor to achieve additional computing efficiency.