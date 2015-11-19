Marquis Supplies Medway to LA Post Production Company

BERKSHIRE, ENGLAND—To help streamline the delivery of project files for popular TV series “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” Los Angeles-based post production company Mad Old Nut Productions has acquired Marquis Broadcast’s Medway interoperability engine.

The Medway system improves the efficiency and ease of digital workflows by integrating broadcast content applications, allowing products such as edit platforms and third-party MAMs and automation systems can work together.

For Mad Old Nut, the Medway enables an Avid sequence to move to MXF OP1A with embedded captions and 12 tracks of audio, eliminating the converting process, according to Tom Ulman, founder of Mad Old Nut.

Headquartered in the U.K., Marquis Broadcast creates product that helps move media and metadata between different systems in broadcast and post-production workflows.