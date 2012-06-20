Māori Television Adds Grass Valley Routing

AN FRANCISCO: Māori Television Service, a broadcaster in New Zealand, has replaced its central routing switcher platform with a Grass Valley Trinix NXT router. The project, which is part of a structured move towards a service-oriented architecture and seamless workflows, was completed without interruption to on-air services at the end of 2011.



MTS also recently implemented a Grass Valley Stratus Media Workflow Application Framework platform for all its news and current affairs programming. The system is running on its Grass Valley K2 Summit and K2 Dyno media server network. The GV Stratus platform is a practical solution to a broadcast service-oriented architecture, providing easy plug-in interfacing to a broad range of Grass Valley and third-party equipment to create end-to-end workflows.



Replacing its aging central routing switcher with the Trinix NXT without impairing on-air and in-house operational performance was a challenge for MTS. To solve this problem, Grass Valley and MTS designed a parallel installation in the equipment room and a concurrent training program with the Grass Valley router seeing the same sources and destinations as the legacy routing switcher. When the time was right, MTS switched over from its legacy central routing switcher to the 256x512 HD Trinix NXT, under the control of a redundant Grass Valley Jupiter routing control system.