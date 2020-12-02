M&J Installs RTS Intercoms in Industry's First Vertically Expanding OB Truck

BURNSVILLE, Minn.—M&J Systems Technologies has constructed the first vertically expanding broadcast truck, which can help production crews perform their tasks while meeting COVID-19 safety protocols. Part of the OB truck’s setup includes RTS intercoms.

The trailer, which measures in at 40 feet long and 640 square feet total, can provide remote work stations on two floors—all a minimum of 6 feet apart with Plexiglass partitions—and includes a two-person announcer booth. Fully equipped, M&J systems says that the OB truck weighs in at less than 20,000 pounds.

The OB truck’s setup also includes an RTS ODIN OMNEO digital intercom matrix to assist with communication requirements. On-site staff or remotes can provide real-time communications through any of the onboard RTS KP series keypanels or two-wire partyline channels. ODIN’s native RVON (RTS Voice Over Network) channels can provide low-latency links to any of the RTS trunked intercom systems used by sports and news broadcasters.