Mako Koiwai Chooses Norbert Sports Jr. for Indy 500 Shoot



VISTA, CALIF.: K-Tek, announces that cameraman Mako Koiwai is one of the first to employ the new Norbert Sport Jr. for a high-profile production. Mako recently chose the newest of the Norbert line for New Wave Entertainment¹s shoot for 3net of the 100th Anniversary of the Indy 500 in 3D.



Mako says that the pairing of the Norbert Sport Jr. with the hot new GoPro cameras was the perfect combination.



“By themselves, GoPros are too light for getting smooth handheld shots,” he said. “The Norbert Sport Jr. adds a bit of heft. They have solid handgrips and a place to add a neck strap, if you are carrying more than one at a time. I was able to push the cameras to the limits because of the added stability and performance of the Norbert Sport Jr. I don¹t know of any other support that could do this.”



While much of Mako¹s work is operating or assisting on high-end commercials shot with full-size cameras, he often adds GoPro shots. Mako has also been testing the new Norbert Sport Jr. for 3D GoPro set-ups where he can adjust the inter-axial distance between two GoPros.



Norbert Sport Jr. is ideal for use as a rack to go with GoPro and GoPro 3D camera systems. Based on the Norbert Sport, the smaller Jr. features a top plate made of anodized aluminum with numerous shoe mounts, as well as 1/4x20 and 3/8x16 thread holes. The sure-hold side handles are foam-covered graphite. Another cushioned grip fits securely on the top or bottom of the frame for easy handling regardless of orientation.



