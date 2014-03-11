Maine Public Broadcasting Network Delivers Emergency Alert Info With Triveni Digital

PRINCETON, N.J. —The Maine Public Broadcasting Network is deploying a statewide public safety broadcasting service based on Triveni Digital’s SkyScraper DTV content distribution system.



In partnership with the Maine Emergency Management Agency and the Maine Association of Broadcasters, MPBN will use SkyScraper to deliver real-time emergency alert system messages, including audio, video and data, originating from MEMA headquarters to every broadcast operation center in Maine, providing stations with immediate information to relay.



SkyScraper provides broadcasters with a scalable end-to-end environment that supports point-to-multipoint digital media content distribution, with targeted point-to-point delivery. The system consists of three modular components, DataFab, DataHub and DataReceiver, which allow publishers to organize content and target content to receivers; allocate bandwidth and insert content into broadcast streams; and extract content from broadcast streams and make it available to end users.



SkyScraper’s DataFab and DataHub insert EAS messages into the over-the-air broadcast stream from MPBN’s operations center in Bangor and distribute them to DataReceivers installed at participating broadcast centers throughout the state. From there, the information is forwarded to every station and its respective viewers and listeners. With DataFab, the MPBN can target messages to individual receivers, groups of receivers or the entire network.