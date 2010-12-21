Maine Public Broadcasting implements Myers ProTrack

Myers Information Systems has implemented its ProTrack TV application suite at the Maine Public Broadcasting Network.

MPBN offers information, ideas and cultural content to the citizens of Maine from its facilities in Bangor, Lewiston and Portland. An early adopter of ProTrack TV beginning in 1992, MPBN was compelled to switch to a more radio-centric product in 2004 to satisfy needs on the network's audio side.

To gain compatibility with PBS's Next Generation Interconnect System (NGIS), the broadcaster has now returned to ProTrack, with the decision aided by Myer’s development of a full-featured edition of ProTrack designed specifically for audio.