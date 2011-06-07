Maine Media Workshops, Sony join forces to offer digital production courses

Maine Media Workshops and Sony Electronics are teaming up to give students and working professionals a chance to get their hands on the next generation of digital production technology.

This summer, workshops are available based on Sony’s new handheld Super 35mm PMW-F3 and NEX-FS100U camcorders, and XDCAM EX camcorders.

Courses cover a range of topics, from nature and wildlife documentary to advanced digital cinematography to feature film lighting.