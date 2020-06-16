Magewell Joins AIMS

BOTHWELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is welcoming a new member to its ranks in the form of Magewell.

Magewell was founded as a manufacturer of video capture devices, but has expanded its technology portfolio to include live streaming, encoding, decoding, conversion and embedded systems for video processing.

“One of our key strategic initiatives is making the transition to IP workflows practical and affordable for our customers,” said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO of Magewell. This includes the adoption of such AIMS supported standards as SMPTE ST 2110 and the new Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) set of open standards, which will be showcased during the upcoming virtual InfoComm conference.

“Increasing AIMS participation by leaders such as Magewell signals a growing understanding of the value that IP brings to both the broadcast/production and Pro AV markets,” said David Chiappini, chair of the AIMS Pro AV Working Group.