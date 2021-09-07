M2A Media, InSync Technology Launch New Cloud-Based Live Frame Rate Converter

LONDON—M2A Media has announced that it is working with image processing and broadcast standards conversion specialist InSync Technology Ltd and video streaming and transcoding expert Hiscale to bring the M2A Connect | Cloud Frame Rate Converter, to the global market.

The companies are billing the launch as the first motion-compensated, live, cloud-based frame rate conversion service.

"As more and more broadcasters transition their workflows to the cloud, the demand to move traditional hardware-based services to the cloud also grows,” explained Marina Kalkanis, CEO and founder of M2A Media. “We immediately saw the value of a cloud-based frame rate conversion service and were delighted to collaborate with InSync Technology to be the first service providers to offer exactly that. M2A Connect | Cloud Frame Rate Converter is market-leading and the perfect addition to M2A Connect's innovative, software-defined offering."

The companies explained that many broadcasters need ad hoc frame rate conversion to handle unexpected peak demand or planned additional services for special events but find that keeping proprietary hardware on-premises for irregular use is costly and limiting.

M2A Connect | Cloud Frame Rate Converter turns this traditional model on its head, the companies said.

Integrated with M2A Media's cloud acquisition, aggregation, and distribution system, M2A Connect, M2A Connect | Cloud Frame Rate Converter is a live, cloud-based, motion-compensated frame rate conversion service.

Delivered entirely as an on-demand, pay-per-use solution, it offers broadcasters and OTT platforms flexibility and scalability without the capex costs usually associated with traditional, hardware-based frame rate conversion, the companies said.

Paola Hobson, managing director at InSync Technology, added, "FrameFormer from InSync Technology offers exceptional quality frame rate conversion for all types of content, extending usual national programming to a global reach. We're particularly excited to work with M2A Media as leaders in the new paradigm of cloud service delivery."

"Enabling access to our media processing and transcoding solutions via such an advanced partner as M2A Media was an obvious next step for Hiscale," commented Tilo Skomudek, CEO of Hiscale. "The combination of advanced cloud-based processing technologies and M2A's service expertise is clearly a winner for all content owners".