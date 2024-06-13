Louisiana Public Broadcasting and Discovery Education Renew Educational Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) has announced an extension of its long-term partnership with global edtech leader Discovery Education. The extension of the 21-year collaboration will provide teachers across Louisiana with access to a suite of dynamic digital resources for students.

LPB reported that it is Louisiana’s largest digital classroom over the air, on every device, in schools, and in the community. LPB’s Educational Services Department provides extensive information, lesson plans, materials, and digital resources to support formal K-12 education statewide. Through its 21-year partnership with Discovery Education, LPB has offered learners access to a deep library of digital resources through Discovery Education’s K-12 platform.

LPB offers school systems across Louisiana access to Discovery Education Experience. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education Experience provides a powerful K-12 learning platform.

LPB also reported that through expanded, lasting partnerships with Microsoft Teams, Google Classroom, Schoology, Canvas, Brightspace, ClassLink, and Clever, integrating Discovery Education’s learning platform into existing Information Technology architecture is easier than ever.

“Louisiana Public Broadcasting is proud to celebrate its 21st year of partnership with Discovery Education,” said Clarence “C.C” Copeland, Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s president and CEO. “Alongside Discovery Education, we are providing teachers with the tools they need to support student curiosity and drive deeper engagement in learning. We are thrilled to continue this powerful relationship.”

In addition, all educators using Discovery Education products have access to the Discovery Educator Network. A global community of education professionals, the Discovery Educator Network connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable idea sharing and inspiration.

“Discovery Education is excited to continue this important, long-term partnership serving school systems across Louisiana,” said Lyndley McNabb, Discovery Education’s Partnership Manager. “CEO C.C. Copeland and Nancy Tooraen, Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s Education Director, have shown tremendous dedication to serving teachers and students across the state, and we are proud to be a part of their efforts.”