Locast Offering Free TV Access to Viewers Impacted by Wildfires

NEW YORK—As wildfires in the western U.S. continue to rage, Locast has announced a new program to those impacted by the fires that will allow them to access local TV totally free.

A non-profit local TV streaming service, Locast provides access to local news, including news critical in emergency situations like the wildfire, to viewers with online and mobile access.

Locast says that it will offer interruption-free streaming TV service for 30 days for registered users unable to pay the typical $5 per month voluntary donation for Locast’s services. Affected Locast users—particularly those around Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Denver—can submit a request for a one-time waiver by emailing admin@locast.org .

“Locast is here for you,” said Locast founder and Chairman David Goodfriend. “If you have lost your home or are just going through tough times, please send us an email and we’ll give you a month of interruption-free service.”