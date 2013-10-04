Lào Cai Radio & Television launches new broadcast center

Danmon Systems Group has completed a green-field broadcast center for Lào Cai Radio & Television, Vietnam.

Facilities at the new complex include a studio stage with a multitiered auditorium, a news studio, a multifunction studio, news production control suite, post-production suites and a continuity suite.



Danmon Systems Group integrated a Harris file-based video production system including Velocity craft editors and journalist proxy-file based editors and Harris playout servers. Miranda equipment was chosen for routing, graphics, multiviewers, on-air mixing and interfaces.



The studio stage and news studio are equipped with Canara studio lights and light control as well as Panasonic AK-HC3500 studio cameras on Miller wheeled tripods. The cameras can be routed to EVS slow-motion servers or directed to Ross video switchers. Panasonic AG-HPX600 and AG-HPX250EJ P2 camcorders are used for electronic newsgathering.



Lào Cai Radio & Television is based in the city of Lào Cai, capital of Lào Cai Province. The city is located in the northwest region of Vietnam near the border with the Yunnan province of southwest China.